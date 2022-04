Easter Egg hunts in West Tennessee

Looking for some eggs? Here are some places you might can find them in West Tennessee:

Jackson

Henderson County

Egg Hunt at Sunset Valley Farms on April 16

Egg Hunt at Beech Lake on April 16 at 2 p.m.

Hardeman County

Easter Egg Hunt at First Baptist Church on 826 West Market Street in Bolivar on April 17

Gibson County

Easter Carnival at Elevate Church in Milan on April 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

First Baptist Church in Milan on April 16 at 9:30 a.m.

Know of an Easter egg hunt coming up? Share it with us at news@wbbjtv.com.