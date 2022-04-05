Group to host cleanup along Tennessee River

WAVERLY, Tenn. — A local group is aiming to keep the Tennessee River clean.

Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful says it is holding its ninth cleanup in Waverly on April 8.

The cleanup will be launched from the boat ramp at Pebble Isle Marina, the news release says.

The release says there are plenty of seats available to those who want to help keep the river clean, and as a plus, work gloves, t-shirts, and a water bottle will be provided, the release says.

Cleanup will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m on April 8.

For more information on upcoming cleanups with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful, click here.

Find more local news here.