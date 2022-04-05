Jessica Lynn McPeak Lloyd

WBBJ Staff,
Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer

McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.

Paris, TN 38242                           Phone # (731)642-1441
Name: City & State Lloyd Jessica PicJessica Lynn McPeak Lloyd, Paris, Tennessee
Age: 38
Place of Death: Died peacefully at her residence
Date of Death: Thursday, March 31, 2022
Funeral Time/Day: A family celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022

at TVCC at 2:00 P.M. A potluck meal is planned as a part of the celebration of life. Family and friends are encouraged to attend and bring a dish.
Minister/Celebrant: Robert Russell, Paris Church of God in Christ
Place of Burial: Her body is to be cremated and her ashes will be buried in a family plot at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery
Date/Place of Birth: July 13, 1983, in Paris, Tennessee
Both Parents Names:

(father’s name/mother’s name, living or preceded)

 Raymond McPeak, preceded and Janice (Ricky) Melton, Springville, TN

Step-father: Phillip (Debbie) Wyatt, Puryear, Tennessee
Daughters: City/State Destiny Rowland, Springville, Tennessee
Sons: City/State Jeremiah Rowland, Springville, Tennessee

Kenneth Lloyd, preceded
Brothers: City/State Wayne (Kari) Wyatt, Springville, Tennessee
Other Relatives: Also survived by grandmother, Helen Newsome; aunts and uncles, Margaret (Barry) Madding, Eddie (Karen) Anderson; special aunt and uncles Ricky (Amanda) Anderson and David Anderson along with numerous other family members.
Personal Information: Jessica loved the Lord and spreading his message. She also enjoyed cooking and spending time with family and friends.

The family requests that memorial donations be made to Jessica Lloyd’s “Go Fund Me” account  linked to her Facebook page to help defray final expenses.

 

