Name: City & State Jessica Lynn McPeak Lloyd, Paris, Tennessee

Age: 38

Place of Death: Died peacefully at her residence

Date of Death: Thursday, March 31, 2022

Funeral Time/Day: A family celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at TVCC at 2:00 P.M. A potluck meal is planned as a part of the celebration of life. Family and friends are encouraged to attend and bring a dish.

Minister/Celebrant: Robert Russell, Paris Church of God in Christ

Place of Burial: Her body is to be cremated and her ashes will be buried in a family plot at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery

Date/Place of Birth: July 13, 1983, in Paris, Tennessee

Both Parents Names: (father’s name/mother’s name, living or preceded) Raymond McPeak, preceded and Janice (Ricky) Melton, Springville, TN Step-father: Phillip (Debbie) Wyatt, Puryear, Tennessee

Daughters: City/State Destiny Rowland, Springville, Tennessee

Sons: City/State Jeremiah Rowland, Springville, Tennessee Kenneth Lloyd, preceded

Brothers: City/State Wayne (Kari) Wyatt, Springville, Tennessee

Other Relatives: Also survived by grandmother, Helen Newsome; aunts and uncles, Margaret (Barry) Madding, Eddie (Karen) Anderson; special aunt and uncles Ricky (Amanda) Anderson and David Anderson along with numerous other family members.