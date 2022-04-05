Jessica Lynn McPeak Lloyd
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Jessica Lynn McPeak Lloyd, Paris, Tennessee
|Age:
|38
|Place of Death:
|Died peacefully at her residence
|Date of Death:
|Thursday, March 31, 2022
|Funeral Time/Day:
|A family celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022
at TVCC at 2:00 P.M. A potluck meal is planned as a part of the celebration of life. Family and friends are encouraged to attend and bring a dish.
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Robert Russell, Paris Church of God in Christ
|Place of Burial:
|Her body is to be cremated and her ashes will be buried in a family plot at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery
|Date/Place of Birth:
|July 13, 1983, in Paris, Tennessee
|Both Parents Names:
|Raymond McPeak, preceded and Janice (Ricky) Melton, Springville, TN
Step-father: Phillip (Debbie) Wyatt, Puryear, Tennessee
|Daughters: City/State
|Destiny Rowland, Springville, Tennessee
|Sons: City/State
|Jeremiah Rowland, Springville, Tennessee
Kenneth Lloyd, preceded
|Brothers: City/State
|Wayne (Kari) Wyatt, Springville, Tennessee
|Other Relatives:
|Also survived by grandmother, Helen Newsome; aunts and uncles, Margaret (Barry) Madding, Eddie (Karen) Anderson; special aunt and uncles Ricky (Amanda) Anderson and David Anderson along with numerous other family members.
|Personal Information:
|Jessica loved the Lord and spreading his message. She also enjoyed cooking and spending time with family and friends.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to Jessica Lloyd’s “Go Fund Me” account linked to her Facebook page to help defray final expenses.