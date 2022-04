Mugshots : Madison County : 04/04/22 – 04/05/22

Brad Medling Brad Medling: Stalking

Cody Adams Cody Adams: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Earnest Jackson Earnest Jackson: Violation of probation

John Bennett John Bennett: Failure to appear

Joshua Hammock Joshua Hammock: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



Kadiesha Scott Kadiesha Scott: Criminal trespass

Lynn Steele Lynn Steele: Failure to appear

Marquavius Cunningham Marquavius Cunningham: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Melhzar Morales Melhzar Morales: Arson, vandalism

Needarrius Love Needarrius Love: Aggravated burglar, theft under $999



Uriel Sosa Uriel Sosa: Simple domestic assault

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/04/22 and 7 a.m. on 04/05/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.