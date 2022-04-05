Roy Henry Owens, age 74, resident of Moscow, Tennessee and husband of Virginia Miller Owens, departed this life Saturday evening, April 2, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Roy was born June 16, 1947 in Moscow, the son of the late Robert “Pete” Owens, Sr. and Lenora Watkins Owens. He graduated from Fayette County High School in 1966 and continued his education at William R. Moore (now Moore Tech College of Technology). He served his country in the United States Army (1968-1971), in Vietnam (1969-1970) and in the Army Reserves (1972-1978). Roy retired from Troxel Manufacturing in Moscow and was the owner and operator of Moscow Tooling Fabrication.

Mr. Owens was the District 1 and National Director of Dixie Boys Baseball Program from 1976 until 2004. He was very involved at Rossville Christian Academy. He was the Baseball Coach from 1992 until 1994, Shotgun Shooting Coach from 2015 until present and a Board Member and Booster Club President. He was also the Range Master for Moscow Shooting Range from 2014 until present.

Mr. Owens is survived by his wife of 54 years, Virginia Miller Owens of Moscow, TN; three daughters lovingly known as “The Girls”, Ranae Knapp (Gilbert) of Moscow, TN, Adriene Smitherman of Moscow, TN and Elizabeth O’Donnell of Moscow, TN; foreign exchange student, Tzveti “Lina” Sova of Sofia, Bulgaria; honorary son, John M. Crisp (Amy) of Moscow, TN; two sisters, Sheila Bialek (John) of Moscow, TN and Betty Jo Fortune (Jay) of Moscow, TN; four brothers, Bruce Owens (Debby) of Moscow, TN, Robert Owens, Jr. (Patricia) of Covington, TN, Barry Owens (Kathy) of Moscow, TN and J.T. Owens (Anita) of Sanford, NC; two sisters-in-law, Cathy Owens of Moscow, TN and June Supe of Moscow, TN; nine grandchildren, JR Knapp, Dylan Owens, Sarah Knapp (Michael), Blaine O’Donnell, Mackenzie Ghee, Quinlan O’Donnell, Connor Smitherman, Christina Smitherman and Mary Smitherman; a special family friend, Kathy Davis (Terry) of Somerville, TN; and a host of nieces, nephews and longtime friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Owens who died in 2002 and his nephew, Pete Owens who died in 2008.

Visitations for Mr. Owens will be from 5 to 8 P.M. Friday, April 8, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland and from 10 to 11 A.M. Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Moscow. Funeral Services will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Oak Grove Baptist Church with Bro. David Parlow officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be JR Knapp, Dylan Owens, Blaine O’Donnell, John M. Crisp, Hunter Shoaf, Joe Yager, Shane Geiser and Greg Bryan. Honorary pallbearers will be Quinlan O’Donnell, James McClure (longtime friend), Bruce Owens, Robert Owens, Barry Owens, J.T. Owens, Bubba Miller (brother-in-law), Gilbert Knapp, Bill Fry (Dixie Baseball), Dan Touchett (Dixie Baseball) and Steve Shelton (RCA Booster).

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Roy Owens Memorial Fund. Donations may be made at any Bank of Fayette County location payable to the Moscow Shooting Range. Please add in the Memo: Roy Owens Memorial Fund.

