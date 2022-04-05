Showers and Storms Continue Today, But a Break in the Stormy Pattern is Ahead

Weather Update – Tuesday, April 5, 2022 – 8:00 AM

TODAY:

Rain showers start off early this morning and continue increasing in intensity into the later morning hours. Heavy rain is possible by 6-8AM for many, with the chance of weak storms as well. Highs are expected in the 60’s and possibly 70’s with a weak breeze as well. Most storms should taper off after lunchtime with a few clouds clearing as well. A passing warm front may bring warmer temps into the 60’s and 70’s by this evening but overnight lows drop back into the 50’s. Showers pick back up early tomorrow morning with a passing cold front.

TOMORROW:

By Wednesday, storms continue early in the morning ahead of the incoming cold front. The strongest severe storms remain between 5 and 8AM, with damaging winds and hail possible. A few scattered showers remain afterwards but linger off by the afternoon. Highs are expected to reach the lower 60’s after the passing cold front. Overnight, clouds and rain begin to clear with lows dropping into the 40’s.

THIS WEEK:

By Thursday, partly sunny conditions remain in the morning and increasing clouds by he evening. But gusty conditions do as well. Highs are expected in the 50’s with lows in the 30’s and 40’s. This begins our dry break into the weekend. Similar conditions are ahead Friday with cloud coverage increasing. Friday remains our coolest day of the week with 40’s to 50’s expected for highs. Overnight, lows are in the 30’s which could bring another chance of frost.

THIS WEEKEND:

By this weekend, sunshine returns with highs in the mid to upper 50’s and plenty of sunshine. Lows overnight drop back into the 30’s with yet another chance of frost. However, by Sunday, a warm front moves in bringing sunshine and a major warm up to the region with highs expected in the 60’s and 70’s.

