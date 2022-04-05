Spring Open House to be held in Paris on Friday, Saturday

PARIS, Tenn. — A local chamber is going above and beyond to support its local businesses for a second year in a row.

The Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its Spring Open House and second year for Shop Small Crawl.

Community Relations Director Kasey Muench says she is excited for the opportunity it will bring for local businesses in downtown Paris.

“We had a lot of success last year with it. A lot of shoppers came in, local shoppers, and even some from out of town. So we’re excited to have it back, have a big weekend for our downtown Paris stores and boutiques and restaurants,” Muench said.

Twenty-two participating restaurants, shops and boutiques are listed on a card for Shop Small Crawl.

From those businesses, starting Friday you can pick one up and begin shopping to benefit not only the local business, but you also can be rewarded with a prize.

“What happens is when you make a purchase at one of those stores, you will get a punch. And the more punches you get, the better chances you get of getting a prize,” Muench said. “And if you get all your punches, we will give you a $25 downtown dollar gift certificate.”

Mary Beth Puckett is the owner of My Favorite Things in downtown Paris, and she is looking forward to the big weekend ahead.

She feels this is an opportunity to show people they don’t always have to shop at the big box stores to find exactly what they need.

“Maybe it gives someone a chance that maybe hasn’t been downtown to My Favorite Things a chance to come in and see what we offer. We offer anything from gourmet coffees to bridal registries, baby registries. We offer clothing, candles, gourmet foods. A lot of people may not know what we carry,” Puckett said.

Puckett says it’s so important to shop at home when it comes to maintaining the local economy as well.

“It’s the circle of the dollar is what I like to think about. When someone comes and spends a dollar here, they pay sales tax on it and that goes back to our community and in return, it helps me in sales so I can give back to the community in fundraising,” Puckett said.

The Spring Open House is Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You will need to complete purchases within that time to be entered into the Shop Small Crawl drawing.

You can pick up and drop off your card at one of the businesses listed. Winners will be announced on Monday.

