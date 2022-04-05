Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes

Associated Press,

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told the U.N. Security Council that the Russian military must be brought to justice immediately for war crimes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks via remote feed during a meeting of the UN Security Council, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at United Nations headquarters. Zelenskyy will address the U.N. Security Council for the first time Tuesday at a meeting that is certain to focus on what appear to be widespread deliberate killings of civilians by Russian troops. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The Ukrainian leader made his plea via video Tuesday as grisly evidence continued to emerge of civilian massacres carried out by Russian forces on the outskirts of Kyiv.

The images, particularly from the town of Bucha, have stirred global revulsion and led to demands for tougher sanctions and war crime prosecutions against Russia.

The Russian ambassador says the alleged atrocities are staged events.

You can read more here.

Categories: News, Video, World News
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts