Another Day of Storms This Morning with Dry Conditions Ahead for the Rest of the Week

Weather Update – Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – 8:00 AM

TODAY:

Rain showers and storms start off early this morning and continue into the later afternoon hours with a marginal risk of severe weather still over our area. Heavy rain is possible with damaging winds and large hail as well. Highs are expected in the 60’s this morning but begin to drop after around 10-11 AM. Most storms should taper off around 10-11AM, with the chance for a few scattered showers into the afternoon. A mostly dry and cooler second half of our day is in store later on after the cold front passes. Most storms should taper off after lunchtime with a few clouds clearing as well. Some sunshine may be possible this afternoon but clear skies are expected overnight with lows in the 40’s.

TOMORROW:

By Thursday, partly sunny conditions remain in the morning and increasing clouds by he evening. But gusty conditions do as well. Highs are expected in the 50’s with lows in the 30’s and 40’s. This begins our dry break into the weekend. Similar conditions are ahead Friday with cloud coverage increasing. Friday remains our coolest day of the week with 40’s to 50’s expected for highs. Overnight, lows are in the 30’s which could bring another chance of frost.

THIS WEEKEND:

By this weekend, sunshine returns with highs in the mid to upper 50’s and plenty of sunshine. Lows overnight drop back into the 30’s with yet another chance of frost. However, by Sunday, a warm front moves in bringing sunshine and a major warm up to the region with highs expected in the 60’s and 70’s.

NEXT WEEK:

By next week, we see the chance of showers and storms pick back up on Monday. Highs remain in the 70’s with breezy conditions and overnight lows will drop back into 50’s and 60’s with rain continuing overnight and into Tuesday as well. Another wet day is in store with more storms into the afternoon and highs in the 60’s to 70’s.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com