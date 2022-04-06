March 2022’s Hub City Hero Grayson Hart named by city

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has named its Hub City Hero for March of 2022.

Grayson Hart, a Jackson native and founder of Lights Up Theatre Co., joins the list of those who have received the honor for this year.

The city says Hart founded the theatre company to serve as an outlet to work with different people, adding that student leadership would be in and running the shows.

“Dream the biggest dream possible. Go for it,” said Hart. “If you put the time in and have the drive, everything will fall into place as it should.”

The news release says that Hart says seeing the confidence in the kids is what keeps him going.

“Heroes often use their personal passion as a driving force to make their community a better place,” said Mayor Scott Conger. “Grayson’s theatre company opens the door for many who wish to enter that field.”

The winners of the Hub City Hero award for 2022 include:

Dallas Weddle for January

Callie Wright for February

After a year of winners have been selected by the city, one person will be awarded $1,000 to donate to a non-profit of their choice.

