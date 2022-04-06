Registration open for JMCSS summer camps

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is combating learning loss with in-person summer camps.

JMCSS says it will be holding several in-person summer learning camps for kindergarten through eighth grade students.

JMCSS says the camps will focus on reading, math, physical activity, and fun. There will also be a STREAM minicamp, giving kids the chance for more learning in Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts, and Math.

Breakfast, lunch and transportation will be provided, according to JMCSS.

Camp dates for elementary and middle school are Monday through Thursday from June 6 to June 30.

