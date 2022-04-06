Students hear firsthand about the dangers of drunk driving

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Students at South Gibson County High School listened to a guest speaker on Wednesday.

Blake McMeans talked to the students about the dangers of drunk driving, and he spoke from his own experience.

McMeans was in a drunk driving incident in 1994 and was handicapped by the wreck.

He says that though drinking is tempting for young adults, it could change your future in an instance.

McMeans regrets drinking and driving and has now traveled to schools hoping to educate students on the dangers.

“My hope is that they would definitely think before they drive,” McMeans said.

McMeans says he has been speaking to students since 1998 and says he enjoys getting to talk with students.

Find more local news here.