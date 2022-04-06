Youth leadership group gets hands-on with agriculture

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local youth leadership group got hands-on with agriculture.









The First Community Bank Youth Leadership of Weakley County is made up of 12 sophomores this year from each of the four Weakley County high schools.

As part of their eight-month learning experience, on Wednesday students got to learn about agriculture in their area.

They visited Moore Farms and Yeargin Farms where they got to learn about equipment, how and when to farm certain foods, animals, costs and also got to drive tractors.

Dresden High School sophomore Ashlee Mallon says she feels this program gives students insight on possible future careers.

“It gives you an idea of what you want to do because I would’ve never thought being in the ag industry because that never interested me. So it gives you like a variety of different things to see what you’re interested in, like college readiness, you have ag, there’s business. It just gives you a variety to step into if you want to,” Mallon said.

Students say they never knew beforehand how big of a role farming played in their everyday lives.

Find more local news here.