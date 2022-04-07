10 Tennessee communities picked for downtown revitalization

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ten communities around the state have been selected to participate in the Tennessee Downtowns revitalization program.

The state Department of Economic and Community Development said Wednesday that the selected communities are Alexandria, Copperhill, Cumberland Gap, Decherd, Loretto, Newbern, Oneida, Rossville, Tellico Plains and Waverly.

Officials say the two-year program helps local communities revitalize traditional commercial districts, create jobs and maintain the historic character of downtown districts.

The communities each have downtown commercial districts established at least 50 years ago.

Upon completion of their training program, communities become eligible for $15,000 grants for downtown improvement projects.

