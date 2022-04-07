A Drier Day Ahead But Colder With Showers Tomorrow

Thursday Forecast Update for April 7th:

A series of smaller disturbances will move through the area around a large upper level low to our north in the next few days. Rain will be limited over the area but windy and blustery conditions will prevail at times especially into Friday as temperatures struggle to get out of the upper 40’s with clouds and drizzle.

TODAY:

After a chilly start to the day, plenty of sunshine will help temperatures recover up to around 60° by the afternoon. Highs will stay below normal due to the westerly winds behind Wednesday’s front. It will be a bit breezy at times and lows will again fall down into the upper 30s Thursday night. Mostly sunny skies are expected on Thursday.

FRIDAY:

Before temperatures will reach to or above normal, another front is expected to pass by on Friday. Like the systems earlier in the week, strong or severe storms are not expected. Some isolated rain showers are forecast to move through as the front passes. Highs on Friday will struggle to get above 50° as Friday will be the coldest day of the week. Friday night will be the coldest night of the week as well with a chance for some frost to develop with low to mid 30s likely by the start of the weekend. The winds will be quite gusty as well on Friday and come out of the northwest between 15-20 MPH.

THE WEEKEND:

Some dry & decent weather is expected to finally return in time for the start of the weekend, but the weather will start out a bit chilly in the 30s. Saturday afternoon we should see plenty of sunshine but highs will only reach the mid 50s. Like the previous weekend, Sunday appears to be the nicer day. Sunday morning lows will start out in the mid to upper 30s and highs will climb up to around 70° by Sunday afternoon. The winds will come out the west on Saturday but shift to the south by Sunday. Mostly sunny skies are likely on Sunday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK:

Another storm system will be heading for the Mid South early next week. Some rain showers and storms will be possible from Monday evening through Tuesday. Right now, it is too early to tell who is most likely to be impacted with storms from this system, but rain showers will be likely for most of us at least. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 60s and 70s will come back on Tuesday. Both Monday and Tuesday morning are expected to start out in the mid to upper 50s and the winds will come out of the south for the first half of the week. Showers and storm chances are expected to continue into the day on Wednesday, but southerly winds will keep highs in the 70s again and the humidity will stay high as well.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Spring has officially kicked off here in West Tennessee, but we could see another freeze in the next week or two. We typically get our last freeze around the beginning of April. There will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

