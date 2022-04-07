Cold & Blustery Through Saturday, Frost Expected Saturday Morning & Nice on Sunday

Thursday Evening Forecast Update

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for April 7th:

Clouds are moving back in and gusty west winds will continue this evening. Breezy and cool weather is expected tonight and throughout the day on Friday. Frost appears to be likely for most of us Saturday morning and Saturday will stay below normal. A nice warm up is coming on Sunday. Once we turn the page over to next week, showers and storm chances will be returning. We will break your weekend down for you hour by hour and have more on next week’s storm chances coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Temperatures will stay below normal tonight due to the westerly winds behind Wednesday’s front. It will be a bit breezy at times and lows will again fall down into the upper 30s Thursday night. Partly cloudy skies are expected in general tonight.

FRIDAY:

Before temperatures will reach to or above normal, another front is expected to pass by on Friday. Like the systems earlier in the week, strong or severe storms are not expected. Some isolated rain showers are forecast to move through as the front passes. Highs on Friday will struggle to get above 50° as Friday will be the coldest day of the week. Friday night will be the coldest night of the week as well with a chance for some frost to develop with low to mid 30s likely by the start of the weekend. The winds will be quite gusty as well on Friday and come out of the northwest between 15-20 MPH.

THE WEEKEND:

Some dry & decent weather is expected to finally return in time for the start of the weekend, but the weather will start out a bit chilly in the low 30s. Frost will be likely Saturday morning for most of West Tennessee, so be sure to take the necessary precautions if you have plants or tender vegetation outside. Saturday afternoon we should see plenty of sunshine but highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s. Like the previous weekend, Sunday appears to be the nicer day. Sunday morning lows will start out in the mid to upper 30s and highs will climb up into the 70s by Sunday afternoon. The winds will come out the west on Saturday but shift to the south by Sunday. Mostly sunny skies are likely on Sunday afternoon as well.

NEXT WEEK:

Another storm system will be heading for the Mid South early next week. Some rain showers and storms will be possible from Monday evening through Wednesday. Right now, it is too early to tell who is most likely to be impacted with storms from this system, but rain showers will be likely for most of us at least. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 60s and 70s will come back on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Both Monday and Tuesday morning are expected to start out in the mid to upper 50s and the winds will come out of the south for the first half of the week. Showers and storm chances are expected to continue into the day on Wednesday, but southerly winds will keep highs in the 70s again and the humidity will stay high as well. The next cold front will pass late Wednesday dropping temperatures some into the day on Thursday. Any lingering showers from the mid week cold front will have moved out by sunrise Thursday morning.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Spring has officially kicked off here in West Tennessee, but we could see another freeze in the next week or two. We typically get our last freeze around the beginning of April. There will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13