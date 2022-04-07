Grubb’s Grocery rebounds after pandemic-related issues

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two years into the pandemic, a local grocery store is seeing a light at the end of the tunnel.

Grubb’s Grocery, located in downtown Jackson, is a local grocery store that offers no artificial ingredients.

Early on in the pandemic, Grubb’s, like many other stores, had to change their way of running their business.

“COVID labor shortage affected everyone, it certainly affected us,” said owner Chris Felder. “We didn’t really cut back our hours, but we did have to cut back our services when we lost about 50% of our staff.”

Due to a staffing shortage, the customer favorite deli station was closed. Two years later, Grubb’s is reaching a point where staffing is no longer an issue.

“It’s really interesting how now we have more applicants than we had before COVID,” Felder said. “As far as the labor shortage, that’s gone. That seems to be gone, at least for us. So we’re fully staffed up now and we actually have lots of people that have applied here to work. So I don’t see that changing anytime soon.”

Plus, with a full staff, they are able to reintroduce some of their services, such as the highly requested deli station.

“It’s amazing how many people missed that one element. We certainly cater to dietary restrictions and preferences like gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, things like that. So anyone can order any sandwich, any route, exactly how they want it.”

Along with other businesses, product and supply shortages continue to be a long-term issue for Grubb’s, but their staff says they are looking to move on and continue to get better.

