Henderson County sergeant honored by his department

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department honored the life of one of their own on Thursday.

Justin Harris, known to the community as Tiny, died Wednesday in Nashville.

Harris was with the department for 10 years, serving the past seven years as a sergeant.

In a Facebook post from the department, they say Sgt. Tiny always saw the good and encouraged everyone to achieve their best.

The post also says they will miss his smile and words of encouragement.

Harris’ funeral will be held in Lexington at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

He will be given a Sea of Blue escort as well.

