Israeli hospital: 2 killed, 8 wounded in Tel Aviv shooting

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli medics say at least two people were killed and several were wounded in a shooting in central Tel Aviv.

The Thursday night attack occurred in a busy area with many bars and restaurants packed with people.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear, but it came amid heightened tensions following a series of deadly attacks carried out by Palestinians.

Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said it received reports of a shooting at “several scenes” around downtown Tel Aviv.

A nearby hospital said two people were killed and another eight were being treated for injuries.

Police urged people to avoid the area.

You can read more here.

You can find more international news here.