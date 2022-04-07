Jane Eloa Lindsay Roberts

Jane Eloa Lindsay Roberts, age 80, resident of LaGrange, Tennessee and wife of Benny Roberts, departed this life Thursday morning, April 7, 2022 at her home.

Jane was born August 2, 1941 in Paris, Texas, the daughter of the late Willard Lindsay and Myrtle Stone Lindsay. She was a member of Morris Chapel Baptist Church in Somerville and was employed as a telephone office clerk. She enjoyed traveling across the world with her husband and all sports, especially fishing.

Mrs. Roberts is survived by her husband of 60½ years, Benny Roberts; her daughter, Trinity Roberts of La Grange, TN; her sister, Sue Murphy of Lufkin, TX; and three grandchildren, Aiden, Dustin and Darrell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Darrell Dewayne Roberts and Benny Roberts, Jr.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Roberts will be held at 11 A.M. Monday, April 11, 2022 at Magnolia Cemetery in Collierville, Tennessee with Bro. Billy Adair, pastor of Morris Chapel Baptist Church, officiating.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.