Maxine Marie Epperson, age 51, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of Jason Epperson, departed this life Wednesday afternoon, April 6, 2022 at her home.

Maxine was born September 21, 1970 in Gulfport, Mississippi. She was a homemaker throughout her life and loved God, nature and animals. If you saw Maxine, you always saw a smile on her face.

Mrs. Epperson is survived by her husband, Jason Epperson; her son, Tristan Bell and his wife, Susan; her mother, Brenda Fricke Mims; her sister, Candice Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services for Mrs. Epperson will be held at a later date.

