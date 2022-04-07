Mock crash held at South Gibson County High School

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A mock crash was held Thursday at South Gibson County High School.

The scene served as a reminder of the consequences of drunk driving, and aims to deter students from making potentially deadly choices.

Gibson County EMS joined the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Medina Police and Fire officials, the Gibson County Sheriffs Department, Humboldt Area Rescue, and Vanderbilt Lifeflight to make the scene as realistic as possible.

The event comes after students heard a firsthand experience on Wednesday from speaker Blake McMeans, who was handicapped by a drunk driving incident in 1994.

For more news in the Gibson County area, click here.