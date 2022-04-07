Mugshots : Madison County : 04/06/22 – 04/07/22 April 7, 2022 WBBJ Staff, Jerico Mosley Jerico Mosley: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption Carlee Meyers Carlee Meyers: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption Leslie Mullins Leslie Mullins: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption Shana King Shana King: Simple domestic assault, aggravated burglary, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption Zeb Carter Zeb Carter: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/06/22 and 7 a.m. on 04/07/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter