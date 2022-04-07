Mugshots : Madison County : 04/06/22 – 04/07/22

Jerico Mosley Jerico Mosley: Violation of probation

Carlee Meyers Carlee Meyers: Violation of probation

Leslie Mullins Leslie Mullins: Simple domestic assault

Shana King Shana King: Simple domestic assault, aggravated burglary, vandalism

Zeb Carter Zeb Carter: Simple domestic assault

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/06/22 and 7 a.m. on 04/07/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.