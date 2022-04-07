NAACP steps in to represent Town of Mason in court

MASON, Tenn. — One organization is representing a local West Tennessee town in court.

The National Chapter of NAACP has filed a lawsuit against Comptroller Jason Mumpower for the Comptroller’s financial oversight on the Town of Mason.

“From the beginning, his demand was we either give up our charter. He gave us two choices: You give up your charter or we will move in and take over your finances. So those were the choices he demanded that we do,” said Vice Mayor Virginia Rivers.

The Comptroller originally said starting March 28, they will require weekly reports from the Town of Mason to oversee the town’s finances.

Now that date has been changed to April 4.

“We felt that it was too much because how are you going to tell us that we can’t pay our bills unless you say so. We can’t even apply for grants unless you say so. That’s just like saying, ‘Daddy, can I go to the store?'” Rivers said.

Some people in Mason think what prompted the Comptroller is the $25.8 billion Ford Megasite plant coming only a few miles away from the town.

Others are questioning why the Comptroller would have waited to take action after all of these years.

“Until the Ford Company comes to Haywood County, where we can benefit, then all of the sudden we’re the worst town in the county. So if we’re that bad all this time, how come now? Why’d you come now? Why didn’t you come 10 years ago,” River said.

The first hearing for NAACP versus the state was held on Tuesday, April 6.

“I have a good feeling about it because I feel like the judge will make a fair choice. That is what I believe. I think our attorney represented us real well. Attorney Clayton, as well as Attorney Van Turner,” Rivers said.

The vice mayor asks constituents for their full support in this fight. She wants to let others know that the residents of Mason matter.

You can view the NAACP’s letter here.