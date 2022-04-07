Tennessee reports success in finding out-of-state troopers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee says it is seeing success in getting out-of-state troopers.

According to a news release, 11 troopers have joined the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

“Just last week, we welcomed five new troopers to our ranks from across the country to strengthen public safety,” said Gov. Lee. “I challenge these new Tennesseans to recruit their former colleagues to the best agency in the country as we continue to welcome troopers nationwide to join us in Tennessee.”

If you are out-of-state law enforcement and wanting to head to Tennessee, learn more here.

