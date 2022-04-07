UT Martin to host football camp in May

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin is hosting Quarterback Dresser Winn’s Football Camp.

The camp is open to those 5 to 17-years-old who are interested in learning about new football drills straight from those who play.

The camp is being held on May 21 at Hardy M. Graham Stadium in Martin.

A portion of the funds from the camp will go to the Dresden Tornado Relief Fund.

