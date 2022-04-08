Cody Chase Cunningham

Services for Cody Chase Cunningham, 33, will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tom Burriss officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in the Stafford Store Community. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 10:00 am until service time at the funeral home in McKenzie. Mr. Cunningham, a door maker for Central Woodwork Incorporated in Collierville, died Monday, April 4, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville. He was born on July 27, 1988 in Jackson, Tennessee to Donald and Rhonda Box Cunningham. He was a member of the Compassion Church of Collierville and was a fan of the Tennessee Vols. He was preceded in death by grandfather Ray Box.

Survivors include his father and mother Donald and Rhonda Cunningham of Atwood, TN, a brother Drew Cunningham of Atwood, his grandparents Sandra Box of Atwood and Mickey and Irmgard Cunningham of Atwood.

Pallbearers for Cody will be Jim Halford, Don Bukovi, Chris Baker, Brian Forrest, Thomas Ryan Allen, Santiago Reyna, Justin Harper, Thomas Billings, Scott Odom, Kevin King, Michael P. Kington, and Jared Travis.

