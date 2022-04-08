Gun found at high school thanks to new JMCSS metal detectors

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is keeping students safe with an extra layer of protection.

Tim Gilmer, with JMCSS, says metal detectors have been placed in every high school in the district.

And part of the funding for the detectors came from the state’s Safe Schools grant.

“We apply for it every year, and we have been blessed to get that. And part of the walk-through detectors and scanners were purchased through that. Part of it was also funding through Dr. King’s allowing us funding in Safe School money that we have here that he has allotted for,” Gilmer said.

Gilmer says having a metal detector in each high school means that each beep means one more added protection for students and staff.

“Walk-through metal detector scanners in all of our high schools now. It is just an extra layer of security that we have there that goes along with each school’s security plan, an emergency operation plan,” Gilmer said.

The devices were put to good use this past Tuesday.

According to school officials, the metal detector at Liberty Technology Magnet High School detected metal on a student, and student resource officers retrieved a handgun from the student.

Gilmer says both the device and the safety plan ensured the safety of students and staff.

“Liberty Tech did an awesome job of implementing their security plan, and the scanner was part of the tool that helped keep a weapon out of the school,” Gilmer said.

Following the safety protocol, Greg Hammond with JCMSS says a notification was sent to Liberty Tech parents, informing them of the situation.

He says that the student was detained with no incident and all students and staff were safe.

He says having both the scanners and those that can implement the safety procedures is the key to making sure everyone is safe on campus.

“It worked, and it worked perfectly. It could have very well avoided a bad situation. So we are just glad that we have people that are buying into the number one priority: keeping everyone safe and secure on our campuses,” Hammond said.

Gilmer says the district will continue to implement emergency procedures if the need arises to make sure everyone on campus remains safe.

