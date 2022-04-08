Mugshots : Madison County : 04/07/22 – 04/08/22

Samantha Green Samantha Green: Violation of community corrections

Cornelius Sangster Cornelius Sangster: Violation of community corrections

Ineshia Person Ineshia Person: Failure to appear

Johnathan Smith Johnathan Smith: Violation of probation

Keyonna Johnson Keyonna Johnson: Failure to appear



Lamario Gill Lamario Gill: Violation of probation

Millicent Dickerson Millicent Dickerson: Failure to appear

Rashad McArthur Rashad McArthur: Violation of probation

Shapria Williams Shapria Williams: Shoplifting/theft of property

Susan Beard Susan Beard: Criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license



Timmyus Hill Timmyus Hill: Aggravated assault

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/07/22 and 7 a.m. on 04/08/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.