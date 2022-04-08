River History Days brings visitors back in time in Saltillo

SALTILLO, Tenn. — A local town is hosting an annual event that will take you back in time.

For the second year in a row, the River History Days festival has returned to the Saltillo Community Center.

“The way this event is set up is not like others. This is a timeline that crosses a lot of eras, where most of these guys are participating with a specific group, be it Revolutionary War group, a Civil Ear group, or an Army group or World war II group here. It crosses that entire spectrum of history,” said Saltillo Vice Mayor Greg Billings.

This festivals will be taking place from April 8 to April 10, with different vendors showcasing their crafts and teaching others about military history.

“What we’re portraying here is what our home would look like after our home had been burned, and we have only what we salvaged and what we scavenged from the military,” said Renee Deedee, a reenactor.

With the festival happening all weekend. Friday was specifically a day for different school groups to visit and learn about different events that took place in the past.

“There’s something important about reenacting, and sometimes the civilians get a little overlooked because the military goes boom and they’re so exciting, but wars don’t occur in a vacuum. They effect the people that live around them,” Deedee said.

Along with a history lesson, the festival also offers a variety of food. And with two more days of the festival, Billings welcomes all to attend.

“And it’s really, again, to tell everyone about how it was done, celebrate the history and our culture, and really just to have a great time,” Billings said.

If you would like to attend the River History Days festival, it’s located at 8470 Tennessee Highway 69 in Saltillo.

