Rudolph Clare Coker

A Celebration of Life for Rudolph Clare Coker, 79, will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 1:00 pm at The New Beginnings Church 321 West Magnolia Avenue McKenzie with Brother Eugene Whitt officiating. Interment will follow at 3:30 pm with U.S. Army Military Honors at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Milan, TN. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 12:00 pm until service time. Mr. Coker, a retired Maintenance employee, died Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. He was born on October 17, 1942 in Daisetta, Texas to Richard and Eula Mae Burns Coker. He was a member of Trezevant First Baptist Church and served in the U.S. Army in Germany. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Dorothy Gillen.

Survivors include four daughters Karolina (Brian) Mark of Tampa, FL, Suzanne (Dennis) Jones of Milan, TN, Barbara Coker of Tampa, FL, Stephanie (Eugene) Whitt of McKenzie, a sister Barbara Wyman of Marietta, GA, a brother Richard Coker of Woodville, TX, his grandchildren Ashley Workman, Robert Frye, Jr., Jessica Miguel, Alex Mark, Sarah Whitt, John Koffron, Jr., and Sophie Whitt, his great grandchildren Weston Workman, Maddie Kate Workman, and Jeremiah Miguel .

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhom e.com.