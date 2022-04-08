Students sign their names in support of Ukraine

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Students at Hardin County High School have teamed up for a cause.

After seeing the crisis happening in Europe between Ukraine and Russia, Students for Freedom and Democracy wanted to help the citizens of Ukraine in any way possible.

Their way of showing that support is by writing their names on a Ukrainian flag and sending it to Ukrainians.

Students say that even though they live so far away and are so young, they can still make a difference. Several schools in Hardin County have also taken part in signing flags.

However, the group hopes to get flags signed by all schools in Tennessee.

“They sign the flag with their names, only their names, and then at the top of it they put where they’re from and their school and put USA. And when they send it to us, we will send it to this group that will take it to Poland to show the displaced Ukrainians that the United States of America is showing their support,” said Jacob Johnston, a sophomore at Hardin County High School.

To learn more about the Students for Freedom and Democracy and how you can support them, click here.

