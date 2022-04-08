TN State Conference NAACP congratulates Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee State Conference of the NAACP is congratulating Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on her appointment to the United States Supreme Court.

Gloria Sweet-Love, President of the Tennessee State Conference NAACP, stated:

“Judge Brown Jackson made history today and we are a better America because of the United State Senate’s vote to make her the first African American female to serve on the highest court in the land.”

Judge Brown Jackson graduated from Harvard Law School and is only the second sitting justice to serve at all three levels of the federal judiciary.

A press release from the Tennessee State Conference NAACP says the appointment is historic moment for our nation as well as young women of color.

For more Tennessee news, click here.