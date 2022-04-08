Virtual Teen Summit set for April 30

JACKSON, Tenn. — A summit aims to help teenagers get life skills.

According to a news release, Jackson Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is partnering with the Theta Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. to host a virtual Teen Summit.

Last year’s summit was cancelled due to the pandemic, but this year returns with prizes like TVs.

There will also be presentations on Social Media’s Effects on Self-esteem, Surviving Encounters with Law Enforcement,

COVID-19 and Health and Wellness.

This year’s theme is The Winner Within.

“We want them to know that they are great for who they are,” said JTAC’s Teen Summit Committee Chairwoman Catania

Minter. “They are winners, and they can be anything they want to be.”

The summit will be held on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and registration is open to those 12-years-old to 18-years-old in Hardeman,

Haywood, Madison, and Gibson (South of Highway 420) counties.

You can register here.

