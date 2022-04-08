Windy and Wet Today with Lingering Showers, But Drier and Warmer into the Weekend

Weather Update – Friday, April 8, 2022 – 8:00 AM

TODAY:

Friday morning begins with a few scattered showers across the area as moisture wraps around a low pressure to our north. Thankfully, only around a 15% chance of rain is expected and afterwards, cloudy skies remain. However winds may be gusting into the 20’s by the afternoon with highs expected in the upper 40s to lower 50s. This will bring for a very chilly day. Winds should taper off overnight with lows in the 30’s, which could bring for some morning frost by Saturday.

THIS WEEKEND:

By this weekend, sunshine returns with highs in the mid to upper 50’s to lower 60’s and plenty of sunshine. Lows overnight drop back into the 30’s by Sunday morning. However, by Sunday afternoon, a warm front moves in bringing sunshine and a major warm up to the region with highs expected in the 60’s and 70’s with a few clouds. Rain chances increase after midnight and into the work week.

NEXT WEEK:

By next week, we see the chance of showers and storms pick back up on early Sunday and linger into Monday. Highs remain in the 70’s with breezy conditions. A few showers and storms may appear, but the bulk of the rain should move in after sunset. Overnight lows will drop back into 50’s and 60’s with storms continuing overnight and into Tuesday as well. Along with storms and showers, a very gusty day is ahead of us Tuesday with highs in the 60’s to 70’s. By Wednesday, we’ll be watching for another chance of severe weather with more temperatures in the 70’s. Overnight lows continue increasing with rain chances as well. The bulk of the rain should move in Wednesday and continue moving out Thursday with lingering showers and storms.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

