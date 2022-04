Fallen Sergeant laid to rest

LEXINGTON, Tenn. —Today a local sergeant was laid to rest in Henderson County.

On April 6th 2022, Sergeant Justin “Tiny” Harris passed away in Nashville, Tennessee. Sergeant Harris served with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office for over 10 years and the last seven as sergeant.







Several law enforcement officers attended the funeral, all there to remember one of their own.

Friends say he never met a stranger and his heart was one of the kindest hearts they have ever known.