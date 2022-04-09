First responders hold Sea of Blue for fallen officer

First responders across West Tennessee gathered for the Sea of Blue, where they celebrated and mourned the passing of Sergeant, Justin “Tiny” Harris.

Bryan Duke, the Sheriff of Henderson County says this event was made possible to celebrate the life of Sergeant Harris.

“If we can see the world through his eyes, I don’t know if law enforcement will be needed. He saw the good in everything,” said Duke.

Sheriff Duke says he will forever pass on his words of wisdom and that Sergeant Harris will live on through everyone who knew him.