Kids fill their baskets at annual egg hunt

JACKSON, Tenn.–Grab your baskets! It’s time to look for eggs. The Madison County and Recreation Department brings back an annual scavenger hunt.

One two three go! The Easter Eggstravaganza is back in person and several families gathered at Liberty Lane Park for a huge Easter egg hunt.







“Last year we had a drive thru, but we wanted to bring the kids back out and put them on a field, so they can run for the eggs and just have a good time,” said Tony Ragland, Program director for Madison County Parks and Rec.

There were three Easter egg hunts, one for each age group. But before the main event, kids got to dance, play games, and bounce around in the inflatables and just enjoy the day.

“I was running and jumping and playing games,” said one child attendee.

After some games and fun, it was time for the moment everyone was waiting for. Kids scavenge for eggs as their parents watched and helped.

“I like finding Easter eggs. I like finding Easter eggs too. I think I got about 20 eggs,” said children attendees.

Out of the hundreds of eggs scattered across the grass there were a few lucky participants who found a special egg.

“Finding golden eggs. I only found one! I only found one too! We was getting a lot of eggs and I really had a lot of fun cause I got a golden egg and I got this, it’s pretty big,” said children attendees.

Those who found the special colored eggs, received Easter baskets, full of toys and of course, candy.

The Madison County Parks and Rec would like to thank everyone who attended and hope to continue for years to come.