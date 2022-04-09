Local shop hosts ultimate cooking experience for heroes of the city

JACKSON, Tenn — Coffman’s hosted a barbecue for all the first respondents of The Hub City.

Shaun Goldie, President of Coffman’s says he wants to show his appreciation for people who risk their lives everyday to keep us safe.

“Everybody is special to us, you’re not just a number or digit. We like to do these kinds of things to show that you’re not a digit or number and what better way of giving back then to feed people,” said Goldie.

Goldie says Coffman’s will be hosting more events in the future to show their appreciation for the people of Jackson.