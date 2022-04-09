Lowell Dean Sawyers

Dateline: Huntingdon, Tennessee

Services for Lowell Dean Sawyers, 77, will be held Monday, April 11, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Everetts Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 11, 2022 from 11:30 am until service time. Mr. Sawyers, a retired laborer for United Clay Company and Gleason Clay Company of Gleason, died Thursday, April 7, 2022 at his residence. He was born on January 21, 1945 in Gleason, Tennessee to J.P. and Birtie B. Bradberry Sawyers. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Sawyers who died in 2017, his parents, three sisters Shirley McDaniel, Mary Ann Reynolds, and Lucille Winstead, and a brother Richard Sawyers.

Survivors include his children Cindy Sawyers, LaVada Sawyers, Lowell (Bubba) Sawyers, Jr., and Ricky Sawyers, four sisters Janice Gross of Asher, KY, Judy Hopper of Paris, Vicki Middleton of Puryear, TN, and Doris Damesworth of Paris. .

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.