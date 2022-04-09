Robert “Bobby” Broach

WBBJ Staff,
Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer

McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.

Paris, TN 38242   Phone # (731)642-1441
Name: City & State

 

Robert “Bobby” Broach of Paris, TN
Age: 78
Place of Death: AHC Paris Senior Living
Date of Death: Thursday, April 07, 2022
Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 P.M. Sunday, April 10, 2020
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: William T. Looney
Place of Burial: Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery
Visitation: After 1:00 P.M. Sunday until time of service
Date/Place of Birth: February 9, 1944 in McKenzie, Tennessee
Pallbearers: Family and friends
Both Parents Names:  Sidney Euel Broach and Minnie Mae Martin Broach, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage N/M
Brothers: City/State Elmer Broach of Paris, TN
Other Relatives:  Niece: Rhonda Broach (Dave) Purdon, Paris, Tennessee

Nephews: Andy (Ann) Broach, Paris, Tennessee

Roger (Bonnie) Broach, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 

Ronnie Broach, Henry, Tennessee
Personal Information: Mr. Broach was a U.S. Army veteran, serving two terms in Vietnam, attaining the rank of Sergeant (E5). He drove for Yellow Cab Company formerly of Paris and for Northwest Tennessee Resource Development. Bobby was an avid sports fan, especially football, keeping up with team’s stats and scores. The family said simply that Bobby enjoyed life.

 

Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts