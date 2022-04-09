Robert “Bobby” Broach
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
|Name: City & State
|
Robert “Bobby” Broach of Paris, TN
|Age:
|78
|Place of Death:
|AHC Paris Senior Living
|Date of Death:
|Thursday, April 07, 2022
|Funeral Time/Day:
|2:00 P.M. Sunday, April 10, 2020
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|William T. Looney
|Place of Burial:
|Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery
|Visitation:
|After 1:00 P.M. Sunday until time of service
|Date/Place of Birth:
|February 9, 1944 in McKenzie, Tennessee
|Pallbearers:
|Family and friends
|Both Parents Names:
|Sidney Euel Broach and Minnie Mae Martin Broach, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|N/M
|Brothers: City/State
|Elmer Broach of Paris, TN
|Other Relatives:
|Niece: Rhonda Broach (Dave) Purdon, Paris, Tennessee
Nephews: Andy (Ann) Broach, Paris, Tennessee
Roger (Bonnie) Broach, Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Ronnie Broach, Henry, Tennessee
|Personal Information:
|Mr. Broach was a U.S. Army veteran, serving two terms in Vietnam, attaining the rank of Sergeant (E5). He drove for Yellow Cab Company formerly of Paris and for Northwest Tennessee Resource Development. Bobby was an avid sports fan, especially football, keeping up with team’s stats and scores. The family said simply that Bobby enjoyed life.