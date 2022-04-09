West Tennesseans gather to play with baby animals

JACKSON, Tenn. — Andrew Donnell , Owner of Donnell Century Farm says they’re trying to introduce kids to farming culture.

“We’re focused on really these baby animals and letting kids be able to cuddle, spend time with them, understanding that it’s our responsibility to take care of these animals,” said Donnell.

Donnell says it’s important that the youth understand the complexities of agriculture and farming.

“Where does your food come from? It comes from a farmer and we love what, we do! We want you guys to love what we do as well,” said Donnell.

He says he wants to provide a magical experience that kids and adults can remember forever.

“I’m hoping that we can provide something like that here. Every time we wanted to do something fun, we had to drive to Memphis or Nashville,” said Donnell.

Hannah Smothers, a parent, says she brings her daughter to the farm as a way to escape the routine of everyday life.

“We really love animals and spending time in nature, so we really thought it was a nice time for that,” said Smothers.

She says everyone should at least come and visit once.

“It’s really beautiful. They have the sunflowers in the Summertime and the butterflies in the Springtime so yeah, it’s a lot of fun. You guys should come check it out,” said Smothers.

Donnell says the baby animal festival will be available until April 26th.