A Pleasant Evening Before Storms Arrive Tomorrow

Sunday Evening Forecast Update for April 10th:

Highs today topped out at a grand 81 degrees in Jackson while Alamo hit 82 degrees. Winds will continue to be brisk this evening as well with gusts to 20 mph at times. A cold front and upper level disturbance will move close to the area by tomorrow bringing back rain chances and storms. Some storms in the afternoon could become severe with damaging winds and large hail. The risk is on the lower end but something we’ll want to be mindful of.

TIMING:

Two days this week will have the potential for severe storms. While some spotty showers will be possible by in the morning, most of the active storms look to approach the area around early Noon with another round late tomorrow night. The main risk with this event will be large hail and flooding, although a brief tornado can’t be ruled completely out especially west. After the system moves out, Tuesday looks fairly dry with only a few pop up showers.

Showers and storms look to be the most likely early noon and again late tomorrow night. Here is a look at futurecast showing storms around early noon. Another round will arrive around 10 pm tomorrow night and then we will see a break in the action through most of Tuesday.

LARGER SEVERE RISK ON WEDNESDAY:

More rounds of storms and what could be a larger threat of severe weather on Wednesday evening as a strong low pressure system will move over the area as the cold front stalls out nearby. There is already an outlook in the “day 4 outlook” from the Storms Prediction Center. So again, we’ll want to remain weather aware on Wednesday as well. The tornado threat will likely be a bit higher with Wednesday’s event.

After we get through the rounds of storms at the first and middle of the week, Thursday and Friday look pleasant with sunshine and cooler and less humid conditions.

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds and not as cold. Lows around 56 degrees with a slight chance of showers in the early morning hours. South winds of 5 to 15 mph.

TOMORROW:

A few showers in the morning with storms developing in the early afternoon capable of large hail, heavy downpours, cloud to ground lightning, and damaging winds. Highs will top out around 70 degrees with south winds around 16 mph. Some gusts up to 30 mph and higher possible gusts in the storms.

We’ll be in the lower 70’s on Monday, close to 80 and mostly dry on Tuesday, and the mid 70’s with storms on Wednesday. Storms will move out by early Thursday leaving a cooler and more pleasant end to the work week. A few showers will likely return by late Saturday and right now it looks like chances will go from around 30% late Saturday to around 40% by Sunday afternoon.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Spring has officially kicked off here in West Tennessee, but we could see another freeze in the next week or two. We typically get our last freeze around the beginning of April. There will be more chances for severe weather though as we get deeper into Spring. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

