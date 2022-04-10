EXPLAINER: Anti-LGBTQ marriage bill sparks criticism

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republicans and Democrats in Tennessee are raising the alarm over a proposal that would create a new marriage contract specifically designed to exclude same-sex couples.

Critics say it’s a deliberate effort to circumvent the Supreme Court’s ruling legalizing gay marriage and could lead to costly legal battles.

Many have noted that the bill initially failed to include a minimum age limit — an omission that has opened the door to widespread mockery.

Some worry the move helped reinforce stereotypes regarding Tennessee.

The bill’s Republican sponsors have downplayed concerns that the omission would result in a wave of child marriages, but they’ve since introduced an amendment that would incorporate an age requirement of 18 years old or older.

