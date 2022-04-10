Jack White marries musician Olivia Jean at Detroit show

DETROIT (AP) — Jack White surprised fans by marrying musician Olivia Jean on stage during his Detroit homecoming show Friday.

The Detroit-born singer, songwriter and producer invited Jean onstage to join his performance and introduced her as his girlfriend.

He proposed to her and carried her off stage once she said yes.

The two later re-emerged for an encore and married in an onstage ceremony officiated by Ben Swank, a co-founder of White’s record label.

