JACKSON, Tenn. –JPD investigating early morning homicide.

According to information received from the Jackson Police Department, on Saturday morning April 9 around 4:35 a.m. officers responded to shots fired in the area of East Deadrick Street near North Hays Avenue.

Upon arrival officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in his vehicle. The victim was later identified as 19-year-old Charles Tyus, Jr.

If anyone has any information regarding the shooting, please contact the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.

