Local church uses the thrill of the ‘hunt’ to bring the community closer together

JACKSON, Tenn. — Northside Church hosted their annual Easter Egg Hunt Sunday evening.

Director of Children’s Ministries, Kristy Richardson says the church worked hard to provide the participants of the egg hunt with a safe place to have fun.

“We’re having our annual Easter Egg Hunt. We’re very excited. We’re going to start with a skit by our children. They’re going to perform a skit called, Are you smarter than an Easter Egg? Then after that, all the kids are going to go into different hunting grounds based on their ages,” said Richardson.

Richardson says the church has been hosting this event since she joined.

She says it turned into an event that many residents look forward to.

“We have been doing this for 17 years. I’ve been here 17 years and we’ve done it every year since I’ve been here,” said Richardson.

Richardson says it’s important that members of the community get together whenever they can.

“We think it’s important for our church family to get together and celebrate as a family and we invite people from the community to come in too, to see what we have to offer here at Northside. We’re excited about Easter, we’re celebrating our risen Christ and we want to celebrate with all the people that we can,” said Richardson.

She says she believes the more people interact, the better they can understand one another.

“When we see each other, get to hang out with each other and have fun with each other, we can see that we’re all more similar than we are different. That’s always a good thing that we can do to bring the community together,” said Richardson.