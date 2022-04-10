‘The Eagle Has Landed’ author Jack Higgins dead at 92

LONDON (AP) — British author Jack Higgins, who wrote “The Eagle Has Landed” and other bestselling thrillers and espionage novels, has died. He was 92.

Publisher HarperCollins said that Higgins died at his home on the English Channel island of Jersey surrounded by his family.

Higgins worked as a teacher and wrote in his spare time until everything changed with the 1975 publication of “The Eagle Has Landed,” about a fictional World War II plot to kidnap British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

His novels sold more than 250 million copies and been translated into dozens of languages.

To read more on Higgins and his career, click here.

For more news happening around the globe, click here to visit our website.