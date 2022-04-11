1 killed, 2 wounded in gunfire exchange on Beale Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say one man was killed and two others wounded in a gunfire exchange on Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee, that involved police.

News outlets cited a statement from Memphis police that said officers responded early Sunday to a report of shots fired and found two groups of men exchanging gunfire outside of The Green Room in front of officers.

The statement says a man from one group shot at another group and someone from that group returned fire.

Police say three officers caught in the crossfire also fired their weapons.

One person died in the gunfire and the two wounded were in serious condition.

Memphis officials say the shooting will lead to enhanced security measures in the area.

