Investigation continues in shooting death of Jackson 19-year-old

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place over the weekend in east Jackson.

On Saturday, April 9, around 4:35 in the morning, officers responded to shots fired in the area of East Deadrick Street and North Hayes Avenue.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man in his vehicle with multiple gun shots wounds.

The man in the car was later identified as 19-year-old Charles Tyus, Jr.

The area seemed quiet from what our crews observed on Monday morning, as not a lot of traffic goes through East Deadrick Street. However, North Hayes Avenue has a steady flow of traffic throughout the day.

As of now the investigation remains ongoing, and if you have any information that could assist, contact JPD at (731) 425-8400.

